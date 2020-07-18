App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Rally continues for fifth week on vaccine hopes; IT index outperform

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT Index outperformed other indices with a gain of 8 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT FMCG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Market ended on positive note for the fifth consecutive week ended on July 17 amid positive domestic data including a good start of June quarter earnings from the India Inc and moderate CPI data for the month of June. Also, hopes of an early launch of Covid 19 vaccine kept the global market sentiments positive, which helped Indian indices to gained 1 percent in this week. However, rising Covid cases has remained the investors' concern.
Sensex
Last week, BSE Sensex gained 425.77 points (1.1 percent) to close at 37,020.1, while the Nifty50 added 133.65 points (1.2 percent) to end at 10,901.7 levels.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on bank facilities cash credit at AA- with stable outlook. (Image: Moneycontrol)
BSE Midcap Index rose 1.1 percent supported by the Edelweiss Financial Services, Oracle Financial, Muthoot Finance and MphasiS, while IDBI Bank, Varroc Engineering, L&T Finance Holdings, BHEL and Godrej Industries fell 7-12 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index added over 1 percent. Gainers were BPCL, Wipro, Infosys, Cipla and SBI Cards, while losers included Avenue Supermarts, Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment and Adani Ports.
On the BSE Sensex, Infosys added the most in terms of market value, followed by HUL, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Mahindra and Mahindra, while HDFC, TCS, SBI and Power Grid Corporation lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT Index outperformed other indices with a gain of 8 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT FMCG. On the other hand Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank Index shed 4.7 percent and 4 percent, respectively.
In the last week, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,959.56 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1584.17 crore. In the month of July till now, FII and DII sold equities worth of RS 3,990.29 and Rs 2,239.37 crore, respectively.
Indian Rupee
Last week, the Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. The domestic currency was up 18 paise to close at 75.02 per dollar on July 17, against its July 10 closing of 75.20 per dollar.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:32 am

tags #Market Edge #Slideshow

