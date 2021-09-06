Nifty may witness consolidation; resistance at 17,500: Experts

Indian benchmark indices rose to fresh record high with Sensex and Nifty rising more than 3.5 percent in the week ended September 3 supported by favourable global cues. In the last week, BSE Sensex added 2,005.23 points (3.57 percent) to close at 58,129.95, while the Nifty50 rose 618.4 points (3.70 percent) to end at 17,323.60 levels.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking | The next week is a holiday-shortened one and participants will be IIP data which is scheduled on September 10. Besides, the pace of vaccination and other COVID-related updates will also be in focus. Global markets have played a supportive role in the recent surge and their performance in the coming week would be equally important to maintain the prevailing bias. We’re eyeing 17,500 in Nifty however it may see some pause or consolidation first. In case of any dip, the 17,200-17,050 zone would act as a cushion. The recent trend of rotational buying across sectors is likely to continue in the coming week too. Though the broader indices have also witnessed a decent surge of late, we recommend remain cautious as any profit taking in the market may again derail the momentum. In short, align your positions according to the trend and continuing with the “buy on dips” approach.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities | On daily and intraday charts, Nifty maintains a breakout continuation formation indicating further uptrend from current levels. While the short-term trend remains positive, some profit booking could be in the offing as traders may prefer to book some profits near the 17500 resistance level. For the trend following traders, 17150 and 17000 could be the important support level, while on the flip side, 17500 and 17700 could act as an important resistance level for the market. In the meantime, on weekly charts, the Bank Nifty has formed a range breakout formation, suggesting further upside if the index succeeds to trade above 36000.

Samco Securities Research | Domestically, economic data such as manufacturing output and industrial production could drive investor sentiment next week. In absence of any other major event, Indian indices are expected to mirror global cues and move in tandem with foreign bourses. With a largely positive outlook, profit-booking may be seen in stocks running ahead of their fundamentals. Investors are advised to ride this bull rally with fundamentally resilient stocks.