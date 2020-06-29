Slideshow | Nifty may test 10,550; buy on declines: Experts

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Technically, the short term texture of the index is still into the positive trend. Despite the correction in the last two days, from 10,550-10,195 levels, the index has still maintained higher bottom series pattern which indicates the uptrend is still intact and likely to continue if the index manages to trade above 10,200. In the near term, the 10,200 level should be the sacrosanct level for the traders. If the Nifty sustains above the same then it can stretch the uptrend wave up to 10,500-10,550 levels. On the flip side, dismissal of 10,200 may trigger quick price correction up to 10,100.