Slideshow | Nifty may test 10,500; experts advice ‘buy on dips’

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities | The last couple of sessions minor decline after a sharp rise of one-week signals an inherent strength in Nifty and one may expect further upside in the near term. Nifty closed above the key overhead resistance of 10,000 levels (according to weekly/monthly timeframe charts), as per weekly closing. This pattern indicates emergence of strong upside momentum in the market and lack of selling participation after a sharp rise. The formation of a long bull candle on the weekly chart signal a decisive upside breakout of the hurdle (10K) and one may expect further upside in the next week. The next upside levels to be watched around 10,550-10,600 in one week. Immediate support is placed at 10,050.