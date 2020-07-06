Slideshow | Nifty has to hold 10,500 for further upmove: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking | This week, participants will be eyeing key macro indicators like IIP data, CPI and WPI inflation. Besides, the progress of monsoon and developments on the COVID-19 front will also be in focus. We expect Nifty to take a breather around 10,750 level, after the three successive weeks of advances. Though the benchmark is inching higher gradually, the underperformance of the banking pack is still a major concern. We advise keeping a close watch on the banking index for the sustainability of the prevailing upmove. Meanwhile, traders should maintain their focus on stock selection and risk management.