Slideshow | Market to remain volatile, prefer buy on dips: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | In the coming week, the AGR dues payment hearing in SC and news related to India-China tension at LAC would remain on the participants’ radar. Also, updates related to COVID-19 will be closely watched. Amid all, we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled F&O expiry of August month contracts. Nifty has failed to gain much in the last five weeks but the buying interest on every dip shows that bulls are not in the mood to give up easily. We advise continuing with the “buy on dips” approach till Nifty holds above 11,200. Apart from the global cues, the performance of the banking pack is also influencing the market tone these days as other sectors are in consolidation mode. We suggest preferring stocks from private banking, energy and FMCG space for fresh buying.