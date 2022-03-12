Slideshow | Market snaps four-week losing streak. All sectors in green

English
    Rakesh Patil
    March 12, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    Markets regained the previous week losses and also broke 4-week losing streak in the highly volatile week ended on March 11. After a weak start for the week, the market regained the momentum amid de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and BJP led NDA’s victory in 4 out of 5 states gave confidence to the investors.
    In the last week, BSE Sensex added 1,216.49 points (2.23 percent) to end at 55,550.3, while the Nifty50 rose 385.15 points (2.37 percent) to end at 16,630.5 levels.
    The BSE Small-cap index jumped 3.2 percent with Take Solutions, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, BGR Energy Systems, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers, Gujarat Ambuja Exports and HEG rose 20-38 percent. However, KBC Global, J. K. Cement, Elgi Equipments, GTPL Hathway and Future Lifestyle Fashions fell upto 14 percent.
    BSE Mid-cap Index rose 3 percent supported by the Indraprastha Gas, Balkrishna Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Jubilant Foodworks, L&T Finance Holdings, Oberoi Realty and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. However, JSW Energy, Whirlpool of India, Oil India, Natco Pharma, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and 3M India remained among major losers.
    The BSE Large-cap Index added 2.2 percent led by the Cipla, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, SBI Cards & Payment Services, DLF, Adani Enterprises, Zydus Lifesciences and Asian Paints. However, lowers were Adani Total Gas, Britannia Industries, Bandhan Bank, Bosch, Axis Bank and Hindustan Zinc.
    All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Media and Pharma indices rose 6 percent each and Information Technology and Realty indices jumped 3 percent each.
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 24,688.44 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 17,729.12 crore. However, in the month of March till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 43,303.05 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 30,329.05 crore.
    On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel in the last week. On the other hand, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    The Indian rupee ended 43 paise lower at 76.59 per dollar on March 11 against its March 4 closing of 76.16.
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 08:40 am
