Slideshow | Market regains momentum on RBI's accommodative stance, FII buying

Last week, BSE Sensex gained 433.68 points (1.1 percent) to close at 38040.57, while the Nifty50 added 140.6 points (1.2 percent) to end at 11214.05 levels Rakesh Patil In the week ended August 7, bulls again took charge of the Street after a pause in the previous week, but remained volatile amid mixed domestic as well as global data, including RBI's accommodative stance to support the economy, June quarter earnings, July manufacturing PMI data and rising COVID-19 cases in India and abroad. Last week, BSE Sensex gained 433.68 points (1.1 percent) to close at 38,040.57, while Nifty50 added 140.6 points (1.2 percent) to end at 11,214.05 levels. BSE Small-cap index rose 5 percent. Godawari Power, Aarti Drugs, Caplin Point, RattanIndia Power, Triveni Engineering and Anant Raj added over 30 percent, while Reliance Communications, Hinduja Global, Jaypee Infratech, Omaxe, Asian Granito India and Hikal fell more than 10 percent. BSE Mid-cap Index rose 3.3 percent supported by Tata Consumer Products, Varroc Engineering, Honeywell Automation, RBL Bank, Alkem Laboratories and SAIL. The BSE Large-cap Index was up 1.2 percent led by Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Motors - DVR, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries, while losers included Bandhan Bank, Lupin, SBI Life Insurance and Interglobe Aviation. On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints, while Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Technologies lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal Index outperformed other indices with nearly 8 percent of gain followed by Nifty Media and Auto. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 9,496.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2,133.84 crore in the last week.\ Indian rupee ended lower at 74.93 per dollar on August 7, against its July 31 closing of 74.81 per dollar. First Published on Aug 8, 2020 09:32 am