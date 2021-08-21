Market snaps 2-week gaining streak; metals crack

After a good start, the Indian market succumbed to profit-booking and ended marginally lower last week. Here are some key highlights from the week gone by.

Last week, both Sensex and Nifty touched their fresh record high levels of 56118.57 and 16701.85. However, on a weekly basis, BSE Sensex fell 107.97 points (-0.19 percent) to close at 55,329.32, while the Nifty50 lost 78.6 points (0.47 percent) to end at 16,450.5 levels.

The BSE Small-cap was down over 2 percent. More than 80 stocks fell over 10 percent including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Apex Frozen Foods, Indostar Capital Finance, RattanIndia Power, Sandur Manganese, Centrum Capital and Jaiprakash Power Ventures. However, VST Tillers Tractors, FIEM Industries, Adani Total Gas, Fortis Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare, Mindtree and Arvind Fashions added 11-40 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index fell over 1 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, Future Retail, Adani Power, Ashok Leyland, Bayer CropScience and New India Assurance Company. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Tata Consumer Products and Jubilant Foodworks were among major gainers.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 0.7 percent dragged by the Vedanta, NMDC, General Insurance Corporation of India and Aurobindo Pharma. However, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among major gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India in the last week. On the other hand, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost the most in term of market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal underperform other indices with a loss of 8 percent and Nifty Media, PSU Bank and Realty indices fell over 5 percent each, on the other hand, Nifty FMCG index added nearly 5 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,314.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 162.45 crore. However, in the month of August till now, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 819.16 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,695.67 crore.