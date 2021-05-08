Market gains as Sensex crosses 49,000, smallcaps outperform

Market was under pressure at the start of the week ending May 7 amid rising COVID cases in the country with extended lockdown in some states, but as the week progressed the market gained momentum. Indices traded in a range helped by positive global cues and in-line earnings from the Indian Inc.

In the last week, BSE Sensex added 424.11 points (0.86 percent) to close at 49,206.47, while the Nifty50 rose 192.1 points (1.31 percent) to end at 14,823.2 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index added 2.5 percent with Angel Broking, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Indraprastha Medical Corporation and Tata Steel BSL rose 32-51 percent. However, Vikas WSP, Tata Chemicals, DCW, Future Enterprises and Tasty Bite Eatables were among the major losers.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.4 percent supported by Steel Authority of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and IDBI Bank, while losers included Sun TV Network, Godrej Properties, Future Retail and AU Small Finance Bank.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1.5 percent with NMDC, Marico, Tata Steel, Lupin, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta rose 10-18 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the past week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal outperformed other indices with a gain of 10 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (up 3 percent) and Nifty IT Index (up 2.3 percent).

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,092.50 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 2,135.23 crore.