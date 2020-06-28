App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Market gains amid rising COVID-19 cases, India-China border tensions; rupee jumps

The Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed other indices last week with a gain of 6 percent, followed by Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT Index up over 3 percent each.

Rakesh Patil
Market posted gains for the second consecutive week that ended on June 26 amid volatility due to June F&O expiry, earnings, rising COVID-19 cases in India and around the world. The face-off between India and China along the border and the ongoing spat over trade between China and the United States remained investors’ key concerns.
1/10

Market posted gains for the second consecutive week that ended on June 26 amid volatility due to June F&O expiry, earnings, rising COVID-19 cases in India and around the world. The face-off between India and China along the border and the ongoing spat over trade between China and the United States remained investors’ key concerns.

In the June series, the Sensex and Nifty added over 8 percent. The market posted a gain in a series for the second time in 2020. In June series, all the indices ended higher with Nifty PSU Bank adding over 32 percent, followed by Nifty Realty up 23 percent.
2/10

In the June series, the Sensex and Nifty added over 8 percent. The market posted a gain in a series for the second time in 2020. In June series, all the indices ended higher with Nifty PSU Bank adding over 32 percent, followed by Nifty Realty up 23 percent.

Last week, BSE Sensex added 439.54 points (1.26 percent) to close at 35,171.27. The Nifty50 rose 138.6 points (1.35 percent) to end at 10,383 levels.
3/10

Last week, BSE Sensex added 439.54 points (1.26 percent) to close at 35,171.27. The Nifty50 rose 138.6 points (1.35 percent) to end at 10,383 levels.

The BSE Mid-cap Index rose 3.5 percent led by the Indian Overseas Bank, Future Retail, Future Consumer, IDBI Bank, Adani Transmission, Indiabulls Ventures, Edelweiss Financial Services, UCO Bank, MRPL and Trent which gained over 20 percent. The losers included Oil India, New India Assurance Company, Muthoot Finance, Varun Beverages and GMR Infrastructure.
4/10

The BSE Mid-cap Index rose 3.5 percent led by the Indian Overseas Bank, Future Retail, Future Consumer, IDBI Bank, Adani Transmission, Indiabulls Ventures, Edelweiss Financial Services, UCO Bank, MRPL and Trent which gained over 20 percent. The losers included Oil India, New India Assurance Company, Muthoot Finance, Varun Beverages and GMR Infrastructure.

The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.8 percent last week. Gainers were BLS International Services, Transformers and Rectifiers India, BPL, Adhunik Industries, Ruchira Papers, Imagicaaworld Entertainment. The losers included Kaya, Orient Green Power Company, Capital Trust, Filatex India, Orient Bell and Indian Terrain Fashions.
5/10

The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.8 percent last week. Gainers were BLS International Services, Transformers and Rectifiers India, BPL, Adhunik Industries, Ruchira Papers, Imagicaaworld Entertainment. The losers included Kaya, Orient Green Power Company, Capital Trust, Filatex India, Orient Bell and Indian Terrain Fashions.

The BSE Large-cap index added 1.5 percent. Bandhan Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Zinc, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bank Of Baroda rose over 10 percent. The losers included New India Assurance Company, DLF, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Ashok Leyland.
6/10

The BSE Large-cap index added 1.5 percent. Bandhan Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Zinc, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bank Of Baroda rose over 10 percent. The losers included New India Assurance Company, DLF, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Ashok Leyland.

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. On the other hand HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
7/10

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. On the other hand HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

In the past week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 556.28 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,309.52. However, in the month of June till now, FIIs have bought Rs 9,430.09 crore and DIIs have sold Rs 653.04 crore worth of equities.
8/10

In the past week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 556.28 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,309.52. However, in the month of June till now, FIIs have bought Rs 9,430.09 crore and DIIs have sold Rs 653.04 crore worth of equities.

The Indian rupee gained against the United States dollar as the domestic unit ended 55 paise higher at 75.64 per dollar on June 26, against its June 19 closing of 76.19 per dollar.
9/10

The Indian rupee gained against the United States dollar as the domestic unit ended 55 paise higher at 75.64 per dollar on June 26, against its June 19 closing of 76.19 per dollar.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed other indices with a gain of 6 percent followed by Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT Index up over 3 percent each.
10/10

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed other indices with a gain of 6 percent followed by Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT Index up over 3 percent each.

First Published on Jun 28, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Market Edge #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 death toll started rising in Delhi in June first week due to shortage of beds: CM Kejriwal

COVID-19 death toll started rising in Delhi in June first week due to shortage of beds: CM Kejriwal

India's COVID-19 fight people-driven: PM Narendra Modi

India's COVID-19 fight people-driven: PM Narendra Modi

Repatriation flights on June 28: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 28: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.