Slideshow | Market gains amid rising COVID-19 cases, India-China border tensions; rupee jumps

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. On the other hand HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.