Slideshow | Market ends higher in the truncated week; smallcap outperform

In the truncated week ended March 12, the market witnesses volatility but manages to end marginally higher with Nifty50 holding above 15,000 level tracking positive global cues. Last week, BSE Sensex jumped 386.76 points or 0.7 percent to close at 50,792.08 and while the Nifty50 rose 92.85 points or 0.6 percent to finish at 15,030.95 levels. During the week, BSE Sensex traded in the range of 51,821.84 and 50,318.26, while Nifty50 remained in the range of 15,336.3 on the higher side and 14,919.9 on the lower side. Among sectors, BSE IT index added over 3 percent, with 3i Infotech, KPIT Technologies, Quick Heal Technologies amongst the major gainers, while Nifty Realty Index fell 2.3 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, Sobha and DLF. "Index managed to close a week above 15k mark with gains of half percent and formed Doji candle pattern on weekly chart hinting uncertainty in the market at the upper range," said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

BSE Small-cap index added over a percent with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, IFCI, Jindal Poly Films, Saregama India, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Morepen Laboratories, Meghmani Organics, Olectra Greentech, 3i Infotech, BEML, Apollo Pipes and Vascon Engineers added 20-57 percent. However, Majesco, Brightcom Group, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Indo Count Industries, Gabriel India, TVS Electronics and SREI Infrastructure Finance lost 8-18 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index added flat at 20,577.21. IDBI Bank, New India Assurance Company, Power Finance Corporation, 3M India, Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Power Company, REC, JSW Energy, Ajanta Pharma, Godrej Industries, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Honeywell Automation were among major gainers, while losers included GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, TVS Motor Company, Adani Transmission, Bharat Electronics, NHPC, Castrol India, Sun TV Network and Ashok Leyland.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained marginally to end at 5,769.17. General Insurance Corporation of India, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries were among major gainers, while losers included Motherson Sumi Systems, Avenue Supermarts, Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bank Of Baroda and SBI Cards & Payment Services.

On the BSE Sensex, Infosys added (Rs 24,962.94 crore) the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 18,724.4 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 12,123.8 crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 10,501.88 crore), Larsen & Toubro (Rs 7127.51 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 6643.53 crore), while Reliance Industries (Rs 25,715.94 crore), UltraTech Cement (Rs 4,909.79 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 4555.39 crore) lost some of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty Index fell 2.3 percent, Nifty Auto Index slipped 1.3 percent, Nifty Auto Index was down 1.3 percent and Nifty PSU Bank Index shed 1.2 percent. On the other hand Nifty IT Index rose 2.6 percent. On the BSE, S&P BSE Information Technology added over 3 percent, while S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Energy, S&P BSE Oil & Gas and S&P BSE Auto indices shed 1 percent each.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1127.82 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,238.89 crore. In the month of March till now the FIIs purchased the equities worth Rs 3,327.56 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,396.48 crore.