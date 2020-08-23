Slideshow | Market ends higher amid consolidation, smallcaps outshine

During the week, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2068.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2117.01 crore. Rakesh Patil Market ended on August 21 with a gain of over a percent in the week of consolidation on the back of positive global cues, and helped by renewed hopes of success of a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, BSE Sensex gained 557.38 points, or 1.47 percent, to close at 38,434.72, while Nifty50 rose 193.2 points, or 1.72 percent, to end at 11,371.6 levels. BSE Small-cap index surged 5.5 percent helped by the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Va Tech Wabag, Aarti Drugs, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Trigyn Technologies and Bhansali Engineering Polymers, while losers were Ballarpur Industries, Indiabulls Integrated Services, ADF Foods Industries and Vikas Ecotech. BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 3.6 percent supported by the Varroc Engineering, Shriram City Union Finance, Adani Enterprises, Sun TV Network, Future Retail and PNB Housing Finance. However, Hindustan Aeronautics, Alkem Laboratories, Bayer CropScience and Larsen & Toubro Infotech were among major losers. The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1.6 percent. NTPC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, DLF, Ashok Leyland, Power Finance Corporation and Punjab National Bank added 10-20 percent, while losers were Vodafone Idea, Petronet LNG, Lupin, Tata Motors and Aurobindo Pharma. On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by NTPC, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki India, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Infosys lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index outperformed other indices with a gain of more than 12 percent followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2068.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2117.01 crore. In the month of August till now, the FIIs bought equities worth Rs 13,695.34 crore, while DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 8,671.60 crore. In the past week, the Indian rupee ended marginally higher against the US dollar. It closed at 74.85 per dollar on August 21, against its August 14 closing of 74.90 per dollar. First Published on Aug 23, 2020 08:20 am