Slideshow | Market ends flat amid high volatility; FII selling continues

The BSE Small-cap index fell 2.17 percent with Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Zee Learn, Future Supply Chain Solutions, KBC Global, Future Enterprises, TV18 Broadcast, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, 63 Moons Technologies, Future Retail and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar lost 22-54 percent. On the other hand, Gokul Agro Resources, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Rajratan Global Wire, Apcotex Industries and gained 20-27 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index declined 1.14 percent. Losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, JSW Energy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, NHPC, Indraprastha Gas, ICICI Securities, Union Bank of India and Bharat Electronics, while gainers included CRISIL, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Adani Power, Aditya Birla Capital.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 0.45 percent dragged by Zomato, PB Fintech, Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures and One 97 Communications Paytm. However, gainer were Hero MotoCorp, Adani Transmission, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Hindustan Unilever.

On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank lost most of their market value.

Among the sectors, Nifty Media fell 6 percent and Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 2.6 percent and Nifty IT index fell 2.5 percent. However, Nifty FMCG index rose 1 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 11,446.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 9,703.04 crore. In the month of April so far FIIs sold equities worth Rs 40,652.71 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 29,869.52 crore. The Indian rupee almost ended flat against the US dollar in the last week. The INR ended 5 paise higher at 76.43 per dollar on April 29 against its April 22 closing of 76.48. Rakesh Patil

The Indian equity market ended with marginal loss in the highly volatile week (April 25-29) amid F&O expiry, uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and volatile global markets ahead of aggressive interest rate hike by US Fed in the upcoming policy.For the week, the BSE Sensex was down 136.28 points (0.23 percent) to end at 57,060.87, while the Nifty50 was down 69.45 points (0.40 percent) to end at 17102.5 levels. However, in April, the BSE Sensex declined 1,507.64 (2.57 percent) and the Nifty 50 lost 362.25 points (2.07 percent).