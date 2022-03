Markets fell 2.5 percent and extended the losing streak in the fourth consecutive week ended on March 4 amid rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. In the truncated week, with high volatility, the market started on a positive note but lost the momentum as the week progressed.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,524.71 points (2.72 percent) to end at 54,333.81, while the Nifty50 shed 413 points (2.47 percent) to end at 16,245.4 levels last week.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 2.3 percent dragged by Biocon, Endurance Technologies, TVS Motor Company, United Breweries, Jubilant Foodworks, Ashok Leyland. However, Oil India, Natco Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, Bharat Electronics and Steel Authority of India were among major gainers.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 2 percent dragged by Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Bandhan Bank, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors. However, GAIL India, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Tata Steel and Coal India rose 10-15 percent.

The BSE Small-cap index was down 0.6 percent with Responsive Industries, Carborundum Universal, KBC Global, Kajaria Ceramics, Varroc Engineering, Brightcom Group, Mayur Uniquoters, Rain Industries, Rane Brake Linings, Asahi India Glass, SVP Global Ventures, Aarti Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services and Dalmia Bharat lost 10-18 percent. However, Future Enterprises, Excel Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Syncom Formulations, Urja Global, DB Realty, Nahar Poly Films and Godawari Power & Ispat added 20-89 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value, followed Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki India in the last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ITC added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, BSE Auto index slipped nearly 9 percent followed by Bank (down 5.5 percent), Telecom and Realty (down 4 percent each). On the other hand, the Metal index rose 8 percent and Oil & Gas added nearly 5 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 22,563.08 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 16,742.75 crore last week.