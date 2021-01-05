MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 | Here is how Sensex performed on Budget Day in last 11 years

Calendar 2017 saw the biggest Budget day gains of the decade with Sensex rising a whopping 1.76 percent.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
Budget day has been a mixed bag for the Indian market in the last 10 years. BSE Sensex has given positive returns of 0.48 to 1.76 percent in five years while slumping 0.16 to 1.52 percent in the remaining five years. Here is how the market fared in the last 10 Budget days:
In Calendar 2010, the Union Budget was presented by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. The Sensex gave a positive return of 1.08 percent on the Budget day (February 26). The Fiscal deficit stood at 5.5 percent.
Mukherjee also presented the Budget in Calendar 2011. Sensex managed to close with a gain of 0.69 percent.
Mukherjee's last budget under the UPA government came in the Calendar 2012. Sensex ended 1.19 percent lower on that day.
In calendar 2014, P Chidambaram presented the Union Budget on February 28. The government announced a fiscal deficit at 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013-14. Sensex plunged 1.52 percent.
Chidambaram presented the Union Budget for calendar 2014 on February 17. The Sensex closed 0.28 percent lower and registered the third consecutive Budget day loss.
In the year 2015, the Union Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after PM Modi-led NDA came to power. The Sensex ended higher by 0.48 percent.
For the fiscal year 2016–2017, the Union Budget was presented before the parliament on February 29, 2016 by the Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. The Sensex lost 0.66 percent on the Budget day. The government retained its fiscal deficit target for 2015-16 and 2016-17 at 3.9 percent and 3.5 percent of GDP respectively.
In calendar 2017, Jaitley presented the Union Budget on February 1. Sensex gained 1.76 percent, the highest Budget day gain between 2010 and 2019. 
In the year 2018 Union Budget of India was presented to Parliament on February 1 by Arun Jaitley. The Sensex was ended marginally lower (0.16 percent) on the Budget day. Government kept FY19 fiscal deficit target at 3.3% of GDP.
The Union Budget of India for 2019 was presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019. The Sensex rose 0.59 percent on the Budget day.
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 failed to cheer D-Street as market witnessed its biggest fall on the Budget Day in the past 11 years. The NiftyBank plunged 3.3 percent or 1026 points weighed down by losses in RBL Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank.
