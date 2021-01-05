Budget 2021 | Here is how Sensex performed on Budget Day in last 11 years

Budget day has been a mixed bag for the Indian market in the last 10 years. BSE Sensex has given positive returns of 0.48 to 1.76 percent in five years while slumping 0.16 to 1.52 percent in the remaining five years. Here is how the market fared in the last 10 Budget days:

In Calendar 2010, the Union Budget was presented by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. The Sensex gave a positive return of 1.08 percent on the Budget day (February 26). The Fiscal deficit stood at 5.5 percent.

Mukherjee also presented the Budget in Calendar 2011. Sensex managed to close with a gain of 0.69 percent.

Mukherjee's last budget under the UPA government came in the Calendar 2012. Sensex ended 1.19 percent lower on that day.

In calendar 2013, P Chidambaram presented the Union Budget on February 28. Sensex plunged 1.52 percent.

Chidambaram presented the Union Budget for calendar 2014 on February 17. The Sensex closed 0.28 percent lower and registered the third consecutive Budget day loss.

In the year 2015, the Union Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after PM Modi-led NDA came to power. The Sensex ended higher by 0.48 percent.

In 2016, the Union Budget was presented before the parliament on February 29 by Jaitley. The Sensex lost 0.66 percent.

In calendar 2017, Jaitley presented the Union Budget on February 1. Sensex gained 1.76 percent, the highest Budget day gain between 2010 and 2019.

In the year 2018, Jaitley presented his last Budget as the FM on India. The Sensex was ended marginally lower (0.16 percent) that day.

The Union Budget of India for 2019 was presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019. The Sensex rose 0.59 percent on the Budget day.