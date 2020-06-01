Slideshow | Experts advice 'buy on dips'; Nifty may inch towards 10K

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors | The highest high in the last four week is standing around 9,650 and weekly close above this mark will give a fresh breakout and prices can move towards previous swing high placed around 9,960 & further towards 10,220 which is mid-line of Bollinger Band. Nevertheless, the recent formation of bullish Wolfe Wave pattern in Nifty had a target of 9,620 and a range trading probability of 9,700-9,300 in the coming days. Bollinger Band on the daily timeframe is squeezing, but a decisive price action may happen once Nifty crosses the resistance zone of 9,650-9,700.