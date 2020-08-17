Slideshow | Expect more weakness in Nifty; 11,000 a crucial level: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking | In the coming week, participants will be eyeing the next hearing on the AGR dues, which is scheduled on Monday. And, since we are closely following global markets, developments on the further stimulus package in the US, US-China trade tension would also be on investors’ radar. At the same time, we will continue to see action on the broader front as several companies would be announcing their numbers next week. Nifty has been facing tremendous pressure around 11,350 for the last three weeks and a decline below 11,100 may push the bulls on the back foot. We were anticipating some respite from the banking front but a sharp decline on Friday derailed that momentum. Keeping in mind the scenario, we advise continuing with a stock-specific trading approach and maintaining the leveraged positions hedged.