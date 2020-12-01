Consolidation likely to continue, prefer buy on dips: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Participants will react to a list of important data and events. To start with, we will see their reaction to GDP numbers, which were announced on November 27 after the market close. On the data front, the auto sales numbers will start pouring in from the beginning of the month. Besides, the Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data are scheduled for December 1 and December 3, respectively. Lastly, the RBI’s MPC will announce its stance on key rates on December 4. Indications are in the favour of further consolidation in the Nifty index and the probable range could be 12,600-13,100. Meanwhile, we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled data and events. The prudent approach is to accumulate quality stocks on dips. Almost all the sectors are participating in the rally but we’re seeing mixed trends within the sector so traders should focus more on the selection of stocks. We feel the recent traction in the broader market will continue but only fundamentally sound midcap and smallcap counters should be preferred.