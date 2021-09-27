All quiet on domestic front, market to take cues from global news flow: Experts

The market gained 1.5 percent in the week ended September 24, with the Sensex marking yet another milestone of 60,000 on the back of supportive domestic and global factors. For the week, the Sensex added 1,032.58 points (1.75 percent) to close at 60,048.47, while the Nifty50 rose 268.05 points (1.52 percent) to end at 17,853.20 levels. The broader indices, however, underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index added 0.59 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities | For the upcoming session, the index has shifted its support zone to 17,750-17,650, so any dip near it will be again a fresh buying opportunity, with stop out level below 17,650. If the level is held, the index can march towards 18,000. Resistance is still at around 17,900-18,000 where traders can lock some of their long gains.

Samco Research | The volatility seen in the previous week may seep into this week as well, given the monthly expiry towards the latter half. Considering the increased concerns around chip shortage and the resultant dampened sales prospects, monthly sales numbers of the automobile sector are sure to grab eyeballs to determine the trend in auto stocks. With no major domestic economic data expected in the following week, markets may be dominated by global news flows such as another interest payment on Evergrande’s bond. In the current volatility, investors should stick to fundamentally sound stocks as markets are fickle and unpredictable.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities | The Nifty have sustained above 17,850 and we expect this momentum to continue, which may take the index to 18,000 in the near term and 17,650 may act as immediate support. The overall market trajectory continues to be positive and any significant dip should be utilised to invest in quality stocks.