Globally, equity markets have remained volatile as a surge in coronavirus cases in India and several other countries has raised questions over the pace of economic recovery. While many of the world's major indices ended negative in the April 17-May 17 period, the Indian benchmark Sensex and France’s CAC 40 were the outliers, gaining 1.53 percent and 1.28 percent, respectively.



The performance of Indian markets in recent weeks has surprised many, with some saying they were far removed from ground reality. Others have read it as resilience and a nod to India’s growth prospects. Daily infections and deaths touched a record high as the second wave pounded India. The numbers have begun to decline in recent days but concerns remain for rural areas.

BSE Sensex | In the past month, the index has risen 1.53 percent to 49,580.73 on May 17, 2021 from 48,832.03 on April 16, 2021.

France's CAC 40 | In the past month, the index gained 1.28 percent to end at 6,367.35 on May 17, 2021 from 6,287.07 on April 16, 2021.

United States' Dow Jones | In the past month, the index has risen 0.37 percent to 34,327.79 on May 17, 2021 from 34,200.67 on April 16, 2021.

United Kingdom's FTSE 100 | In the past month, the index has gained 0.19 percent to rise to 7,032.85 on May 17, 2021 from 7,019.53 on April 16, 2021.

Germany's DAX | The index has slipped 0.41 percent to 15,396.62 on May 17, 2021 from 15,459.75 on April 16, 2021.

Korea's KOSPI | The Korean index slipped 2 percent to 3,134.52 on May 17, 2021 from 3,198.62 on April 16, 2021.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng | In the past month, the index has declined 2.68 percent to 28,194.09 on May 17, 2021 from 28,969.71 on April 16, 2021.

United States' Nasdaq | In the past month, the index has slipped 4.79 percent to 13,379.05 on May 17, 2021 from 14,052.34 on April 16, 2021.