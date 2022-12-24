Sensex, Nifty fall over 2% in the week, PSU banks plunge 10%

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued the selling in this week also as they offloaded equities worth Rs 979.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased the buying as they bought equities worth of Rs 8,545.06 crore. However, in the month of December till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 8,469.53 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 19,096.68 crore. Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU index shed more than 10 percent, Nifty Media index lost 9 percent, Nifty Realty nearly 7 percent and Nifty Metal index fell 6.4 percent. However, Nifty Pharma index added 1.5 percent. In the week gone by, Indian rupee ended flat at 82.86 per dollar on December 23 against its December 16 closing of 82.86. Rakesh Patil READ MORE

Indian equity market lost further ground and settled lower for the third consecutive week ended December 23. After a good start for the week, the market remained under pressure for the next four sessions amid worries over sudden spurt in Covid cases in major part of the world along with recession fear.For the week, BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 percent to end at 59,845.29 and Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 percent to end at 17,806.8 levels. However, in the month of December till now, both the benchmarks lost 5 percent each.The BSE Small-cap index tumbled 7.6 percent with more than 300 stocks witnessing double digit fall. Lancer Containers Lines, Good Luck India, Andrew Yule and Company, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, BCL Industries, Infibeam Avenues, Ramky Infrastructure, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Deepak Fertilizers, National Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, HLV, Punjab & Sind Bank, IFCI, Hindustan Foods, Central Bank of India, Ujjivan Financial Services, South Indian Bank, RSWM and SEPC lost between 20-31 percent. On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories, Syncom Formulations, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Nectar Lifesciences, JBM Auto and Nureca added 10-34 percent.BSE Mid-cap Index lost 5 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Rajesh Exports, Union Bank of India, Bank Of India, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, SJVN, New India Assurance Company and JSW Energy.The BSE Large-cap Index fell 3 percent with Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Zomato, Punjab National Bank, Tata Motors - DVR, Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements and Tata Motors losing 10-21 percent.Among Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and HCL Technologies added most of their marketcap.