Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty closer to 18K as market rises for 5th straight week

The BSE Small-cap index rose 1 percent as Forbes Gokak, Repco Home Finance, DFM Foods, Sanghi Industries, Rane Holdings, NAVA Birla Tyres, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Brightcom Group, Jubilant Industries and Banco Products (India) rose 20-61 percent. On the other hand, Navkar Corporation, Voltamp Transformers, Himatsingka Seide, Gayatri Projects, Jagran Prakashan, TCNS Clothing Co, DB Realty, INOX Leisure and PVR shed 10-20 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index gained nearly 1 percent supported by Adani Power, IRCTC, ICICI Securities, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Clean Science & Technology. However losers included Muthoot Finance, Bharat Forge, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and Bayer CropScience.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 0.65 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, HDFC Asset Management Company, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Eicher Motors.

Among BSE Sensex, Larsen & Toubro added most in terms of marketcap followed by Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services lost most of their marketcap.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying in this week also as they bought Rs 3,128.96 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,808.89 crore. However, in this month till now, the FIIs bought equities worth Rs 17,970.62 crore, and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 6,052.67 crore.

On the sectoral front, BSE Power gained 3 percent, BSE Telecom added 2 percent and BSE Capital Goods index rose 1.8 percent. However, BSE Metal index slipped nearly 2 percent. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

In this week, Indian rupee slipped 13 paise to end at 79.78 per dollar on August 19 against its August 12 closing of 79.65. Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market closed the week with moderate gains and also continued the winning streak for the fifth straight week ended August 19 helped by sustained FII buying. In the holiday shortened week, the market started on a strong note, and remained positive in next two sessions, however, witnessed profit booking on the final day amid concerns over possible rate hike by global central banks going ahead.For the week, BSE Sensex gained 183.37 points (0.30 percent) to end at 59,646.15, while the Nifty50 added 60.50 points (0.34 percent) to close at 17,758.5 levels. During the week, Sensex crossed 60,000 mark and Nifty also inched closer to 18,000.