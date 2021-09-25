MARKET NEWS

Sensex closes above 60,000 on supportive cues; realty index gains over 20%

Here are the highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
September 25, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
After the weak start for the week, the market make U-turn on the back of supportive global cues post Fed meeting outcome and also helped by buying seen in the realty stocks amid China Evergrande woes. Also strong inflows by DIIs and falling Covid-19 cases helped the Sensex to close above 60,000 for the first time.
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched a fresh record high levels of 60,333 and 17,947.65, respectively on September 24. However, for the week BSE Sensex added 1,032.58 points (1.75 percent) to close at 60,048.47, while the Nifty50 rose 268.05 points (1.52 percent) to end at 17,853.20 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1.3 percent supported by DLF, Indus Towers, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors - DVR, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Adani Transmission, Tata Steel, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Bank Of Baroda, NMDC slipped 5-15 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index added 0.59 percent. Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Indian Hotels Company, GMR Infrastructure and Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 11-34 percent, however, New India Assurance Company, Jindal Steel & Power, Bank Of India were among major losers.
The BSE Small-cap index ended on flat note. V2 Retail, Acrysil (India), Cantabil Retail India, Marathon Nextgen Realty, HLE Glascoat, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Gujarat Alkalies, TGV Sraac, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Zee Media Corporation, Man Infraconstruction and Chalet Hotels eising over 20 percent each. Meanwhile, BLS International Services, Hexa Tradex, Jaiprakash Associates, Balmer Lawrie Investment, AGC Networks, Gateway Distriparks, Prime Focus and Easy Trip Planners shed 10-24 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies in the last week. On the other hand, Tata Steel and SBI, lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty index outperform other indices with a gain of over 20 percent and Media index rose 11 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices fell 3-4 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 8.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,048.3 crore. However, in the month of September till now, the FIIs bought equities worth of Rs 7,137.72 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth of Rs 1,030.37 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee fell 21 to finish at 73.69 on September 24 against its September 17 closing of 73.48.
