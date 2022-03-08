SEBI’s new provision against spreading misinformation will have chilling effect

Representative Image: Reuters

SEBI has recently amended its regulations relating to fraud and unfair practices in the securities markets by introducing a widely worded bar on sharing of misleading and false information. Ostensibly, the intention is to curb spread of misinformation by market manipulators, particularly those indulging in what is termed as ‘pump and dump’ practice. But the wording of the revised clause is so wide that it has the prospect of even stifling genuine discussions, analysis and possibly even casual recommendations...