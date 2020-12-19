MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Record rally continues on supporting cues, realty stocks outperform; rupee gains this week

In the last week Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar.

Rakesh Patil
December 19, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST
Market rally continued in the seventh consecutive week ended on December 18 with indices hitting fresh record levels on global and domestic cues including inflation data, Fed's rates unchanged decision, stimulus packages, Brexit progress and vaccine developments.
Market rally continued for the seventh consecutive week ended December 18 with indices hitting fresh record levels on global and domestic cues including inflation data, Fed's rates unchanged decision, hopes of US stimulus, Brexit progress and vaccine developments.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 861.68 points or 1.86 percent to close at 46,960.69 and while the Nifty50 gained 246.65 points or 1.82 percent to end at 13,760.50 levels.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 861.68 points or 1.86 percent to close at 46,960.69 and while the Nifty50 gained 246.65 points or 1.82 percent to end at 13,760.50 levels.
BSE Small-cap index rose 1.3 percent with PC Jeweller, IFCI, Reliance Communications, Jaiprakash Power and TVS Electronics over 30 percent, while Indostar Capital Finance, JK Cement, JMC Projects, KRBL and Zuari Agro Chemicals were amongst major losers.
BSE Small-cap index gained 1.2 percent. Hindustan Copper, Suven Life Sciences, Dollar Industries, Borosil Renewables, Rane Holdings, Suzlon Energy, Esab India and Dolat Investments rose more than 20 percent, while Tanla Platforms, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, IFCI and Goodyear India fell over 15 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 0.7 percent. New India Assurance Company, Canara Bank, Godrej Properties, REC, Info Edge India and Union Bank of India were among major gainers, while losers were Adani Power, IRCTC, Adani Green, The Ramco Cements and ACC.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.6 percent supported by the Page Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Whirlpool of India, Adani Power and ABB India, while losers included Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and ICICI Securities.
The BSE Large-cap Index jumped 2 percent led by the Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Avenue Supermarts. However, Shree Cements, SBI Cards, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors - DVR were among major losers.
The BSE Large-cap Index added 1.7 percent led by the Havells India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, while losers included Punjab National Bank, Indus Towers, Interglobe Aviation and Bank Of Baroda.
On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, while Mahindra and Mahindra and UltraTech Cement lost most of their market value.
On the BSE Sensex, HDFC added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, while HUL and Reliance Industries lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed (up 7.6 percent) the other indices followed by the Nifty FMCG (up 6.2 percent) and Nifty Media (up 4.7 percent).
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty Index outperformed to the other indices with nearly 4 percent gain followed by the Nifty Pharma (up 3.2 percent) and Nifty IT (up 2.6 percent). However, Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3.4 percent.
In the last week Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. It closed at 73.57 per dollar on December 18, against its December 11 closing of 73.65 per dollar.
In the last week Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. It closed at 73.57 per dollar on December 18, against its December 11 closing of 73.65 per dollar.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16,721.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 12,535.34 crore. However, in the month till now FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 26,927.66 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of 18,625.86 crore.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 11,806.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 11,025.32 crore. However, in this month so far FIIs bought equities worth Rs 38,734.10 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of 29,651.18 crore.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Market Edge #Slideshow
first published: Dec 19, 2020 09:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.