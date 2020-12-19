Record rally continues on supporting cues, realty stocks outperform; rupee gains this week

Market rally continued for the seventh consecutive week ended December 18 with indices hitting fresh record levels on global and domestic cues including inflation data, Fed's rates unchanged decision, hopes of US stimulus, Brexit progress and vaccine developments.

Last week, BSE Sensex added 861.68 points or 1.86 percent to close at 46,960.69 and while the Nifty50 gained 246.65 points or 1.82 percent to end at 13,760.50 levels.

BSE Small-cap index gained 1.2 percent. Hindustan Copper, Suven Life Sciences, Dollar Industries, Borosil Renewables, Rane Holdings, Suzlon Energy, Esab India and Dolat Investments rose more than 20 percent, while Tanla Platforms, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, IFCI and Goodyear India fell over 15 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.6 percent supported by the Page Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Whirlpool of India, Adani Power and ABB India, while losers included Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and ICICI Securities.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 1.7 percent led by the Havells India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, while losers included Punjab National Bank, Indus Towers, Interglobe Aviation and Bank Of Baroda.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, while HUL and Reliance Industries lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty Index outperformed to the other indices with nearly 4 percent gain followed by the Nifty Pharma (up 3.2 percent) and Nifty IT (up 2.6 percent). However, Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3.4 percent.

In the last week Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. It closed at 73.57 per dollar on December 18, against its December 11 closing of 73.65 per dollar.