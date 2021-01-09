Rally continues in the new year amid supportive cues; midcaps shine

Market continued the last year's rally in 2021 as well hitting fresh record high in the first week of the new year on coronavirus vaccine optimism, higher probability of better earnings, while the rally was also supported by global cues including clarity on the new administration taking over in the US and expectations of more US stimulus.

Last week, BSE Sensex added 913.53 points or 1.90 percent to end at 48,782.51and while the Nifty50 rose 328.75 points or 2.34 percent to finish at 14,347.25 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 5.3 percent supported by Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, IDFC First Bank, LIC Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Info Edge India, while Adani Green Energy, Whirlpool of India, Future Retail, Natco Pharma and ICICI Securities ended lower.

BSE Small-cap index rose 3.5 percent with RattanIndia Power, BLS International Services, Filatex India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Trident and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri gaining over 30 percent, while Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Brightcom Group and Venkys fell more than 10 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index jumped 2.6 percent with Hindustan Zinc, Indus Towers, Vedanta, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Hindalco Industries rising 12-27 percent, however, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries ended in the red.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value followed by Infosys, Axis Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation, while Reliance Industries and ITC lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal Index outperformed compared to other indices with more than 8 percent gain followed by the Nifty IT (up 7 percent) and Nifty Media (up nearly 6 percent).

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,758.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,947.69 crore.