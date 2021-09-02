Nifty50 crosses 17,000-mark: Check out the index's journey from 7K to 17K

Nifty made a spectacular move from 7,000 to 17,000 in last seven years. It crossed 17,000 on August 31, 2021 and made a fresh record high of 17,225.75 on September 1. Here is the timeline on index's journey from 7,000 to 17,000:

The Nifty50 index first touched 7,000 on May 12, 2014

The Nifty scaled to 8,000 on September 1, 2014.

The Nifty index inched to 9,000 on March 3, 2015.

Nifty50 index rose to 10,000 mark on July 25, 2017.

Nifty50 index tested 11,000 mark on January 23, 2018 for the first time.

The Nifty index reached the milestone of 12,000 on May 23, 2019.

The 50-stock index tested 13,000 level on November 24, 2020 for the first time.

Nifty50 index surged to 14,000 mark on December 31, 2020.

The Nifty50 index has touched 15,000 level on February 05, 2021.

The index further climbed to 16,000 level on August 3, 2021.