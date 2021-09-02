MARKET NEWS

Nifty50 crosses 17,000-mark: Check out the index's journey from 7K to 17K

Market continued its rally on the back of positive global as well as domestic cues with Nifty crossing 17,000 mark for the first time on August 31, 2021.

Rakesh Patil
September 02, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
Nifty made a spectacular move from 7,000 to 17,000 over the long-term. It crossed 17,000 on August 31, 2021 and made fresh record high of 17,225.75 on September 1. Here is a journey of Nifty50 index from 7,000 to 17,000:
Nifty made a spectacular move from 7,000 to 17,000 in last seven years. It crossed 17,000 on August 31, 2021 and made a fresh record high of 17,225.75 on September 1. Here is the timeline on index's journey from 7,000 to 17,000:
The Nifty50 index has touched 7,000 level on May 12, 2014
The Nifty index scaled to 8,000 on September 1, 2014.
The Nifty index inched to 9,000 on March 3, 2015.
Nifty50 index rose to 10,000 mark on July 25, 2017.
Nifty50 index tested 11,000 mark on January 23, 2018.
The Nifty index reached milestone of 12,000 mark on May 23, 2019.
The 50-stock index tested 13,000 level on November 24, 2020.
Nifty50 index surged to 14,000 mark on December 31, 2020.
The Nifty50 index has touched 15,000 level on February 05, 2021.
The Nifty index climbed to 16,000 level on August 3, 2021.
Nifty surged to 17,000 mark on August 31, 2021. It was a fastest-ever 1,000-point gain in its move from 16,000 to 17,000.
