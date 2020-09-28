Nifty needs to cross 11,300 to sustain the up move: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Next week, participants will be closely eyeing the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet scheduled on October 1. Also, they would be eyeing the auto sales number which starts pouring in the first week of every month. On the global front, COVID related updates and performance of world indices will also be in focus. We believe the bias would remain negative to sideways till Nifty holds below 11,300 and a breakdown below 10,800 may result in a fresh decline towards 10,550 levels. We’re seeing volatile swings across the board and do not see this subsiding anytime soon. Traders have no option but to align their trades accordingly and prefer index majors over others. Investors, on the other hand, shouldn’t worry about these short term fluctuations and gradually accumulate fundamentally sound counters on dips.