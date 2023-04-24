Nifty may move towards 17,800-18,000; major earnings in focus: Experts

1/7

The Indian equity market snapped a three-week gaining streak and lost over 1 percent in the volatile week that ended April 21 with FII turning net sellers, mixed earnings from India Inc, and a possible rate hike by Fed in its upcoming policy meeting.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities | The Nifty continues to witness a time correction as the benchmark index remained mostly range-bound before closing flat. After correcting from the recent high of 17,863, Nifty has been consolidating around the 200-day moving average for the last three days. So far, the bulls have been able to hold the Nifty above the long-term average of 200 DMA, which is considered the line of polarity for long-term investment. A fall below 200 DMA, currently pegged at 17,605, might trigger a panic button. Below 17,600, the Nifty may slip towards 17,400. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 17,700, above which the index may move towards 18,000.

Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP), Kotak Securities | Technically, on weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle that is largely negative. After a short-term correction, the Nifty has been consistently taking support near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). For the traders, 17,550 would be the immediate support level while 17,650 could act as an important resistance zone. Below the same, the market could slip to 17,450 -17,400. Above 17,650, the chances of hitting 17,750-17,800 would turn bright.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas | On Friday, the Nifty broke below 17,570. However, it pulled back from the support zone of 17,550 – 17,500 and closed above 17,600. Until there is a decisive break of this range the range-bound action is likely to continue. On the downside there are multiple supports in the range of 17600 – 17500 in the form of the 200- and 40-day moving averages which shall provide a cushion in case of a fall. The momentum indicators on the daily and hourly time frame are providing divergent signals and hence we shall assign more weightage to the price action and wait for a decisive move beyond the extremes of the range 17500 – 17860.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities | Going forward, D-street will focus on the macro trends. Markets going ahead may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to tackle their economy. On the economy front, minutes of the April MPC meeting highlighted members’ increased concerns about the inflation outlook, while they were optimistic on the growth front. In Global news, U.S. Treasury yields continue to drop after a round of data indicated that the economy might be contracting. Investors continue to weigh up the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory, with the market pricing in another 25 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank’s early May meeting. In May’s monetary policy meetings, investors expect the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England to enact one more interest rate hike before pausing. Investors are also reacting sharply to corporate earnings in Europe and US.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Markets on Monday will react to Reliance and ICICI Bank results outcome. Also, the IPO market will be back in action with Mankind Pharma hitting the street with an offer size of Rs 4,326 crore. The issue will open on 25th April for investors with a price band of Rs 1026 – 1080. Earnings season will pick up the pace next week with results from several large-caps, which would drive market sentiments. Several Heavyweights from IT, Banking, Auto, and FMCG sectors would announce their results. Management commentary will hold key importance to understanding future growth.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking | The focus would remain on earnings for cues in the coming week, in absence of any major event. First, participants will react to the Reliance and ICICI Bank’s numbers. In the following sessions, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj-Auto, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Hindunilvr, Axis Bank, ACC, Wipro, Ultracemco and Kotak Bank will announce their number during the week along with several others. Besides, the scheduled monthly expiry of the April month derivatives contract will keep the participants busy. It is a healthy correction so far and Nifty should hold the 17,400-17,500 zone to the stage next leg of recovery else consolidation would set in again. On the higher side, the 17,850-18,100+ zone would act as a strong hurdle. Meanwhile, the participant should maintain a stock-specific approach with a focus on risk management. We reiterate our preference for banking, financials and FMCG pack for long trades and suggest avoiding IT until we see some sign of reversal.

Rakesh Patil