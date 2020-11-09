Nifty may inch towards record high, stay cautious: Experts

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management | The frontline indexes moved up further today, and rally was seen in all major sectors except FMCG, auto and healthcare. The market seems to be quite happy about greater certainty about US policies in the coming days. However, it is a fact that the markets have moved up too fast in too short time, and this calls for focus on quality stocks and actively managed portfolios. The final outcome of the US election, the state of the pandemic, and the future course of the Indo-China border conflict are factors which are relevant to trade trajectory of the markets in the coming weeks.