Nifty may inch towards 18,400 on breaching resistance at 18,000: Experts

The market traded within a range in a volatile week ended on February 3 amid FIIs continuing with their selling spree, the RBI raising the interest rates, Adani crisis escalating, and mixed Q3 earnings. For the week, the BSE Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 60,682.7, while the Nifty50 ended flat at 17,856.5.| Technically, bullishness could be seen as long as the Nifty holds above its make-or-break support at 17,551 mark. The immediate goalpost for the index is seen at 18,000 mark and then aggressive targets at the psychological 18,300 mark. For the Nifty to bounce hard, BankNifty needs to outperform.| During the last week, the Nifty closed above the 14DMA, suggesting a near-term bullish trend. Besides, the index ended the week above 17,800, which again points towards a strong weekly close. The momentum indicator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,950-18,000; a sustained basis breakout above 18,000 may open the gate for 18,350-18,400. On the other hand, failure to move beyond 18,000 may attract selling pressure in the market.| The Nifty has been consolidating since past couple of trading sessions within the range 17,740 – 17,920. On the upside, the key daily moving averages placed in the range 17,870 – 17,960, acting as a stiff resistance and restricting upside. On the downside, the zone of 17,800 – 17,744 is providing cushion and has been absorbing the selling pressure. The breach of this range shall lead to trending moves in that particular direction. Overall, we expect this range to break on the upside and test the upper end (18,100) of the downward sloping channel from short term perspective.| Last week, the Nifty took the support near 17,650 and reversed but it failed to close above 17,900, the important resistance mark. The Nifty is consolidating near the 20-day SMA and it also formed inside the body candle on weekly charts. For the traders now, 17,900 would be the immediate breakout level to watch out, above the same the index could move up to 18,200. On the flip side, fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of 17,750. Below the same selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could slip till 17,650-17,500.