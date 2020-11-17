Nifty likely to test 12,900-13,000, adopt buy on dips strategy: Experts

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas | The fact that the market is at all time high adds to the festive cheer. Clearly there is excitement on the street and that is getting reflected in the volumes. We have been witnessing increased market participation since the last few months and that continues in the Muhurat trading as well. Even on the Muhurat trading day the volumes were higher than the last year. A rally which is supported by high volumes is considered as a bullish sign; so we are expecting the rally to sustain at higher levels. The banking and financial services space has a lot of ground to cover on the upside and can continue to witness buying interest going ahead.