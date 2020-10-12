Nifty likely to move towards 12,200-12,400; keep an eye on global, domestic data: Experts

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking | The base has shifted higher and the previous resistance area of 11700 – 11450 should now be treated as a strong support. On the flipside, we are very much close to the psychological mark of 12000. The moment it’s taken out, we may see a steady move towards 12200 – 12400 levels. Since, the banking index is back to 200-day SMA on the daily chart and the way it closed with complete gush in the space, a move beyond 24000 would provide strong support to the benchmark index. However, we would like to highlight that since the move is extremely swift, anytime we can see some intraday profit booking and hence, one needs to position accordingly and be very fussy in stock selection.