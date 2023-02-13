Newbies on the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index (Part 2)

1/12

Ion Exchange (India) is a smallcap company involved in water treatment industry with a global presence. With increased government focus on providing clean water and waste management, the company managed to deliver strong earnings performance in Q3 with profit growth of 70% YoY and revenue growth of 32%. Available at 24 times its earnings, it is more expensive than its peer Va Tech Wabag.Jammu Kashmir Bank is a public sector lender with business predominantly restricted to northern states of India. For the December quarter, the bank reported a 79% surge in net profit and 65% jump in operating profit on the back of robust loan growth and other income. Gross bad loans reduced to 7.25% of loans from 8.93% a year ago. Provision coverage ratio was a healthy 85% and the bank has a high current and savings account deposit ratio of 53%. The stock trades at a discount to its book value for FY23.JBM Auto, an auto company set up in 1990 to manufacture moulds, tools and dyes, expanded into manufacturing buses a few years ago. They launched a completely Made-in-India bus in 2016. The company is now betting on the electrification of public transport. It already has more than 1,000 e-buses deployed in 12 states. JBM Auto unveiled a fully electric, luxury coach at the AutoExpo, and according to the company, the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery can cover 1,000 km per charge.The flagship company of PR Jindal group, Jindal Saw is a manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipes and pellets. The company has shrugged off the weakness in the metal sector to report a whopping 210 times jump in net profit year on year. This comes at a revenue growth of 49% YoY, which signals a possible turnaround for the business. Investors, besides MSCI, have already taken note of this fact and thus the stock has zoomed 75% in the last six months.Karnataka Bank is a private sector lender with operations concentrated in the southern states of India. The bank’s loan growth topped 12% and it aims a growth of 15% for the full year FY23. Deposits grew at a slower 7.8% but net interest margins improved sharply. Net profit doubled from a year ago to Rs 300.68 crore. The bank’s asset quality has improved with a fall in gross and net bad loan ratios. But analysts have flagged concerns over the cost of funds and potential compression in margins in the coming quarters. Axis Securities has a target price of Rs 170, implying an upside of more than 10% from current share price levels. The stock trades at a discount to estimated book value for FY24, according to the brokerage. Earnings per share estimates have seen marginal hike.