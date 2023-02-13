Newbies on the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index (Part 2)

1/12 Ion Exchange (India) is a smallcap company involved in water treatment industry with a global presence. With increased government focus on providing clean water and waste management, the company managed to deliver strong earnings performance in Q3 with profit growth of 70% YoY and revenue growth of 32%. Available at 24 times its earnings, it is more expensive than its peer Va Tech Wabag.

2/12 Jammu Kashmir Bank is a public sector lender with business predominantly restricted to northern states of India. For the December quarter, the bank reported a 79% surge in net profit and 65% jump in operating profit on the back of robust loan growth and other income. Gross bad loans reduced to 7.25% of loans from 8.93% a year ago. Provision coverage ratio was a healthy 85% and the bank has a high current and savings account deposit ratio of 53%. The stock trades at a discount to its book value for FY23.

3/12 JBM Auto, an auto company set up in 1990 to manufacture moulds, tools and dyes, expanded into manufacturing buses a few years ago. They launched a completely Made-in-India bus in 2016. The company is now betting on the electrification of public transport. It already has more than 1,000 e-buses deployed in 12 states. JBM Auto unveiled a fully electric, luxury coach at the AutoExpo, and according to the company, the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery can cover 1,000 km per charge.

4/12 The flagship company of PR Jindal group, Jindal Saw is a manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipes and pellets. The company has shrugged off the weakness in the metal sector to report a whopping 210 times jump in net profit year on year. This comes at a revenue growth of 49% YoY, which signals a possible turnaround for the business. Investors, besides MSCI, have already taken note of this fact and thus the stock has zoomed 75% in the last six months.

5/12 Karnataka Bank is a private sector lender with operations concentrated in the southern states of India. The bank’s loan growth topped 12% and it aims a growth of 15% for the full year FY23. Deposits grew at a slower 7.8% but net interest margins improved sharply. Net profit doubled from a year ago to Rs 300.68 crore. The bank’s asset quality has improved with a fall in gross and net bad loan ratios. But analysts have flagged concerns over the cost of funds and potential compression in margins in the coming quarters. Axis Securities has a target price of Rs 170, implying an upside of more than 10% from current share price levels. The stock trades at a discount to estimated book value for FY24, according to the brokerage. Earnings per share estimates have seen marginal hike.

6/12 Railtel Corporation of India is a telecom infrastructure provider and helps in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network in all parts of India in addition to modernisation of Train operations and administration network systems. The company’s net sales grew 9% YoY in Q3FY23 but net profit registered a 52% decline. It expects to book Rs 4 billion of revenue from projects in Q4 FY23. Railtel has seen increased competitive intensity in project business, both from government entities and private companies which is why the company has shifted its strategy to chasing volume-based contracts from margin-based ones. Railtel enjoyed advantage in the Indian Railways due to exclusive access to railway infrastructure such as Right Of Way across tracks, space for setting-up towers, etc. ICICI Securities said now that railway has opened up infrastructure sharing to private players, competition should increase but it highlighted that the company is in a strong position due to existing relationships and lead-time for peers to deploy capex.

7/12 The company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons and coaches and engineering parts. As the raw material cost ebbed and auto sales picked up, Ramkrishna Forgings reported 35% YoY growth in profits for December quarter which came thanks to 29% rise in revenue. Though, quarter on quarter, the performance was a bit lacking, however, the management displayed confidence that it was not a sign of worry. The stock is available at par with industry valuations.

8/12 RateGain is a software company providing SaaS solutions for the hospitality, travel, and airline sectors. It has a presence across 100 countries with a customer base of 2800+. In Q2FY23, RateGain saw its profit jump 430% YoY to Rs 20 crore while its operational revenue grew 47% to Rs 125 crore from Rs 85 crore in Q2FY22. Kotak Initiated coverage with a buy rating and a target of Rs 450, with an upside of 24% over closing price as of February 9. The brokerage expects the company to experience growth from rebound in the travel industry following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and states that the company's strong financial position allows for the potential acquisition of new businesses, which would broaden their product offerings and customer base.

9/12 Sarda Energy and Minerals is steel producer and one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of ferro alloys in India. It also has interests in hydropower sector through various SPVs and also operates a commercial coal mine at Raigarh. Its revenue in the September quarter dropped by 6% YoY to Rs 958.41 crore while net profit slumped 30% to Rs 184.31 crore. The company’s stock has rallied closer to 400% in the past three years.

10/12 Share India Securities is a tech-based stock broking service provider leveraging artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading with services, including equity trading, derivatives, commodity and currency trading options. It also provides insurance broking, merchant banking, portfolio management and mutual funds distribution via its subsidiaries. In Q3FY23, Share India saw its profit rise 89 percent. Operational revenue grew 37 percent YoY to Rs 276 crore against Rs 201 crore reported in Q3FY22.

11/12 Thrissur-based South Indian Bank is a private sector bank with lending operations concentrated in the southern region of India. The lender reported its highest ever net interest income of Rs 825 crore for the December quarter. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 103 crore against a net loss a year ago. However, a write-down of Rs 310 crore in security receipts marred the quarterly earnings. Analysts believe the asset quality may have peaked with slippages expected to come down in the upcoming quarters. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers expect the bank to achieve 1% return on assets by FY25. Notwithstanding the gains in the share price, the stock trades at a discount to estimated book value for FY24, making it an appealing bargain hunt.