Newbies on the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index (Part 1)

A marine chemical manufacturer, Archean Chemical Industries, is the country’s largest producer of bromine and industrial salt. Bromine is used in various products, including fire retardants, disinfectants and agrochemical, while industrial salt is used across industries such as glass and steel manufacturing, and oil drilling. The company also makes sulphate of potash, which is used by the fertiliser producers. It listed on the bourses in November 2022.Biocon is a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and has a presence across 120 countries. In July-September, the drugmaker's revenues grew 26.04% on-year, while its bottomline fell 47.65% due to pressure on operating margins. Global research and broking firm Jefferies has a 'hold' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 256.80. "Biocon’s base portfolio has limited ability to grow from here on price erosion and inability to gain market share," Jefferies said in its report.Campus Activewear is a sports and athleisure footwear brand with a presence across 650+ cities. In Q2FY23, the company saw its profit decline 49% YoY to Rs 15 crore, while revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 333 crore. The operating income of the company stood at Rs 44 crore falling 20% YoY. Analysts at Haitong International Securities, who recently initiated coverage, believe the firm is well placed to ride on the growth in the sports segment, along with company-led initiatives like widening reach, expanding the D2C channel, increasing focus on product design and innovation, and brand-building initiatives.