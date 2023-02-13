Newbies on the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index (Part 1)

1/11 A marine chemical manufacturer, Archean Chemical Industries, is the country’s largest producer of bromine and industrial salt. Bromine is used in various products, including fire retardants, disinfectants and agrochemical, while industrial salt is used across industries such as glass and steel manufacturing, and oil drilling. The company also makes sulphate of potash, which is used by the fertiliser producers. It listed on the bourses in November 2022.

2/11 Biocon is a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and has a presence across 120 countries. In July-September, the drugmaker's revenues grew 26.04% on-year, while its bottomline fell 47.65% due to pressure on operating margins. Global research and broking firm Jefferies has a 'hold' rating for the stock with a target price of Rs 256.80. "Biocon’s base portfolio has limited ability to grow from here on price erosion and inability to gain market share," Jefferies said in its report.

3/11 Campus Activewear is a sports and athleisure footwear brand with a presence across 650+ cities. In Q2FY23, the company saw its profit decline 49% YoY to Rs 15 crore, while revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 333 crore. The operating income of the company stood at Rs 44 crore falling 20% YoY. Analysts at Haitong International Securities, who recently initiated coverage, believe the firm is well placed to ride on the growth in the sports segment, along with company-led initiatives like widening reach, expanding the D2C channel, increasing focus on product design and innovation, and brand-building initiatives.

4/11 DCB Bank is a private sector bank predominantly into lending to small and mid-sized firms. For Q3FY23, the lender reported a healthy loan growth of 21% but operating profit growth of 9% was below brokerage estimates. The 23% deposit growth and an expansion in net interest margin has improved sentiment towards the stock. Brokerages expect asset quality to improve further and the lender’s return on equity ratio to increase. Axis Securities expects the bank’s balance sheet to double in medium term with credit growth of 20% for FY23-25 period on a compounded annual growth rate basis. Prabhudas Lilladher expects return on equity target of 14% by FY25 achievable.

5/11 Delhivery is a new age start-up firm offering services such as delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software. Last quarter performance- In the second quarter, Delhivery saw its net loss narrowing to Rs 254 crore from Rs 635 crore logged in Q2FY22. Its revenue increased 22% YoY to Rs 1,796 crore against Rs 1,498 crore reported in Q2FY22. Brokers have maintained cautious optimism around Delhivery with brokerage firm Macquarie recently initiating coverage with a buy target of Rs 440, an upside of 39% on the closing price as of February 9. However, it's cautions against sustenance of a low-growth operating environment for e-commerce platforms over the next few quarters. If the low-growth operating period becomes the new normal, Macquarie's bear case valuation would be Rs 215 with a 30% downside from the current price, it said.

6/11 Equitas Holdings (EHL) is the holding company and its subsidiaries operate in the financing business, offering home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and so on. It is set to merge with its subsidiary and a microfinance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB). For this reverse merger, the record date, which will determine which of EHL’s shareholders will be eligible to get shares in the newly formed entity, was February 3.

7/11 This mid-cap, which came into being in 2021 when the Japanese tractor maker Kubota bought the majority stake Escorts, operates in agriculture and construction machinery, and railway equipment. It aims to be the top tractor maker in the world by volumes and has shared plans of making India its base for furthering these ambitions. Recently, its margins have been affected because of higher input costs. The company may benefit from the government’s capex push, through its construction equipment and railway business segments.

8/11 GR Infraprojects is one of the leading players in the roads and highways sector. In Q2FY23, the company posted a 13% YoY growth in net sales while net profit jumped 78%. GR Infraprojects is sitting on an order book of Rs 156 billion which is two times its FY22 revenue, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Though it has not bagged any major orders in FY23, its tender pipeline remains robust and is targeting order inflows of Rs 150 billion in the rest of FY23. The EPC company is diversifying and looking at other segments like metro and power transmission and distribution. Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that a successful diversification into other segments can open up large growth opportunities for the infrastructure company.

9/11 Global Health is the operator of Medanta chain of hospitals and had made its debut on the Street in November 2022. The company had made a decent debut on the bourses, having listed at a premium of 19% to its issue price. The company will announce its July-September earnings on February 13. Global Health had registered a net profit of Rs 196.2 crore for FY22 — 6.8 times the net profit for the previous year, according to its red herring prospectus. Revenue had risen 49.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,166.6 crore during the same period.

10/11 HG Infra Engineering is a Jaipur-based infrastructure company having primary focus on roads and allied sectors. Additionally, the company is actively looking to diversify itself by targeting into railways, airport and water infra segment. The company clocked a 24% YoY growth in net sales to Rs 1,184.97 crore in the December quarter whereas net profit was up 30% at Rs 130.67 crore in the December quarter. As on December 31, 2022, the company’s orderbook stands healthy at Rs 11,064 crore, comprising 61% from the EPC road projects and the balance 39% from the HAM road projects. According to Axis Securities, 60% of the total projects are from the Government of India and the balance 40% is from the private sector which implies revenue visibility for the next 2-3 years. Strong guidance on order inflow, revenue and operating margin growth has buoyed the sentiment for the stock. In the past three months, the scrip gained 40%.