Mutual funds face redemption pressure; fund houses bought/sold these stocks in August

Mutual funds continued to face redemption pressure for the second consecutive month in August as investors booked profit given the rally in the equity market in the last few months. It saw a net outflow of Rs 4,000 crore from equity and equity-related schemes in August against the outflow of Rs 2,489 crore in July, according to the official data. Inflow via systematic investment plans (SIP) remained healthy but has been consistently declining for the past several months. SIP inflows stood at Rs 7,791 crore in August against Rs 7,830 crore logged in the previous month. Here are the stocks that fund houses bought and sold: