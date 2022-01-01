Markets This Week | Benchmark indices up 2%. Smallcaps outshine, rupee gathers strength

Market ended higher for the first two days of the week but witnessed choppy trade for the next two days amid no major development on global and domestic front, however, bulls took charge on the last day of the year with benchmark indices closing the week with 2 percent gain.

Last week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,129.51 points (1.98 percent) to end at 58,253.82, while the Nifty50 rose 350.25 points (2 percent) to close at 17,354 levels. However, for the month of December also the market posted a gain of 2 percent.

The BSE Smallcap Index rose nearly 4 percent with Responsive Industries, Shriram EPC, Jubilant Industries, BGR Energy Systems, Nureca Syncom Formulations, Cybertech Systems and Software, Kingfa Science & Technology, Kabra Extrusion Technik and Vikas WSP gaining over 30 percent. However, losers included PTL Enterprises, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Rushil Decor, Medicamen Biotech, Dilip Buildcon and ISGEC Heavy Engineering.

BSE Midcap Index added 2.5 percent led by the Vodafone Idea, Oil India, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, SJVN, GMR Infrastructure, Aditya Birla Capital, Natco Pharma and Glenmark Pharma. However, losers were RBL Bank, Indraprastha Gas, CRISIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India.

The BSE Largecap Index rose 2 percent with Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Eicher Motors, Lupin, Tata Motors - DVR, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Divis Laboratories and UltraTech Cement rising 5-8 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed HDFC Bank, Titan Company and HCL Technologies in the last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with the BSE Healthcare Index adding over 5 percent and Auto and Telecom indices up 3 percent each.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the third consecutive month in December, as they sold equities worth Rs 35,493.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued the buying momentum as they bought equities of over Rs 30,000 crore in the second consecutive month. However, in this week, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 2217.1 crore, and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 4,273.55 crore.