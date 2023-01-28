Market snaps two-week run ahead of Budget, Fed meeting; PSU Bank hit hardest

1/9

Rakesh Patil

Indian market broke two-week gaining momentum and lost more than 2 percent in a truncated week ended on January 27. After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1.For the week, BSE Sensex shed 1,290.87 points or 2.12 percent to close at 59,330.9 and the Nifty50 fell 423.3 points or 2.34 percent to end at 17,604.35 levels. For the month, the Sensex and the Nifty fell 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent.The BSE Small-cap index declined 3.5 percent. Kiri Industries, GTL Infrastructure, Dixon Technologies, PC Jeweller, Monarch Networth Capital, Power Mech Projects, Jayant Agro-Organics and KBC Global falling 15-26 percent. However, Manaksia, Kabra Extrusion Technik, SVP Global Textiles, Bliss GVS Pharma, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Control Print and Shalimar Paints rising 9-17 percent.The BSE Large-cap Index fell 3 percent with Adani Transmission, Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises and Indus Towers falling 20-26 percent.BSE Mid-cap Index shed 2.6 percent dragged by ACC, Bank Of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, JSW Energy, Power Finance Corporation, Container Corporation of India and Bharat Heavy Electricals.Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index shed 9.6 percent, Nifty Energy Index lost 7.5 percent, oil & gas index fell 7.4 percent and Nifty Metal index declined 6 percent each. However, Nifty auto index added 3 percent and Nifty index rose 1.3 percent.Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors added most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling as they offloaded equities worth Rs 9,352.18 crore in this week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were providing support as they bought equities worth of Rs 7,210.53 crore. However, in this month till now, FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 29,232.29 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 23,392.91 crore.In this week, the rupee fell 40 paise against the US dollar to close at 81.52 per dollar on January 27 against its January 20 closing of 81.12.