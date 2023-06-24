Market snaps 4-week winning run; all sectors in the red

1/9 Indian market snapped four weeks gaining momentum in the volatile week ended June 23 amid volatile global markets post hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, stating more rake hikes going ahead. Surprise rate hike by the Bank of England and delayed monsoon also dampened the investors sentiments.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex fell 0.63 percent or 405.21 points to finish at 62,979.37, and Nifty50 shed 0.85 percent or 160.5 points to end at 18,665.50.

3/9 BSE Mid-cap Index declined 1.2 percent dragged by Rajesh Exports, Adani Power, New India Assurance Company, Voltas, Indian Hotels Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IRCTC and AU Small Finance Bank. However, Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Max Financial Services, Exide Industries, Natco Pharma, ICICI Securities, Gillette India and Tube Investments of India added 5-19 percent.

4/9 The BSE Small-cap index shed 1 percent dragged by IIFL Securities, Udaipur Cement Works, Future Consumer, IDFC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manaksia, Aegis Logistics, Mishtann Foods, MPS, Reliance Power and Ador Welding. On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Subros, Ddev Plastiks Industries, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, HPL Electric & Power, Sintex Plastics Technology and LG Balakrishnan and Brothers rose 23-32 percent.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index fell 1 percent with Adani Enterprises, Avenue Supermarts, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors - DVR, Bandhan Bank, Adani Transmission, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Paytm falling 6-10 percent.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Housing Development Finance Corporation added the most of their marketcap.

7/9 All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Media index shed 3.6 percent, Nifty Metal index fell 3 percent, while Oil & Gas, FMCG and Realty down 2 percent each.

8/9 No Major contribution was seen from Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) during this week, however, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,693.08 crore.