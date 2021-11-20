Market snaps 2-weeks' winning streak amid weak global cues, metals worst hit

Market snapped two-weeks' gaining streak in the truncated week ended on November 18. After starting the week on a muted note, the benchmark indices fell due to the selling pressure throughout the week amid weak global cues.

In the week gone by, BSE Sensex fell 1,111.41 points (1.83 percent) to close at 59,575.28, while the Nifty50 rose 337.95 points (1.86 percent) to close at 17,764.8 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index lost nearly 2 percent during the week dragged by Coal India, Tata Steel, Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries and Cadila Healthcare.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1.7 percent dragged by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Honeywell Automation, JSW Energy, Glenmark Pharma, Emami, Jindal Steel & Power, Amara Raja Batteries and Cholamandalam Investment. However, gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Rajesh Exports, Biocon, PI Industries and IRCTC.

The BSE Small-cap index fell 1.5 percent with 40 stocks losing 10-20 percent. These included Spencer Retail, SREI Infrastructure Finance, DB Realty, Gayatri Projects, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Triveni Turbine, Syncom Formulations and TeamLease Services. However, JBM Auto, Aurum Proptech, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Precision Camshafts and Brightcom Group rose more than 20 percent each.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies in the last week. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corporation of India added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

BSE Metal index underperformed the other sectoral indices with nearly 6 percent loss. BSE Energy and Realty indices fell 4 percent each an Oil & Gas index fell 3.2 percent. On the other hand, BSE Auto index added 0.5 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,410.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,926.53 crore. In the month of November 2021 till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 9,999.51 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth of Rs 9,663.87.