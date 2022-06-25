Market snaps 2-week losing streak to gain 2%; auto stocks outshine

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.3 percent supported by the Bank Of India, Info Edge India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Indraprastha Gas, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Endurance Technologies, TVS Motor Company, RBL Bank and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation. However, losers included Clean Science & Technology, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Hindustan Aeronautics, Oil India, IDBI Bank and New India Assurance Company.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained 2.6 percent led by the Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Eicher Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki India.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1.6 percent led by the ITI, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SEPC, State Trading Corporation of India, Chemplast Sanmar, Nazara Technologies, JTEKT India, Sterling Tools, Rolex Rings and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. However, Brightcom Group, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, KBC Global, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Hester Biosciences lost between 11-22 percent.

Among BSE Sensex Tata Consultancy Services added most in terms of marketcap followed by Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation. On the other hand, Reliance Industries lost most of its of marketcap, last week.

On the sectoral front, BSE Auto index added 7 percent, and FMCG, Telecom, Information Technology and Healthcare indices added 3 percent each. On the other hand, Metal index shed 4 9 percent.

In the last week, the Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar. The INR closed 27 paise lower at 78.34 per dollar on June 24 against its June 17 closing of 78.07.

In the last week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth of Rs 11,511.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 11,670.62 crore. However, in the month of June till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 53,600.40 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 41,983.47 5 crore. Rakesh Patil

