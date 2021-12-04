MARKET NEWS

Market snaps 2-week losing streak on upbeat macro data; IT stocks shine

The Nifty IT index outperformed other sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Media and Metal indices. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index fell 2.5 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 04, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Improved GDP and manufacturing PMI data helped the market break its two-week losing streak, and gain 1 percent in the week ended December 3. However, upcoming RBI policy, rising Omicron variant Covid cases worldwide and Fed tapering remain investor concerns, which may limit gains.
In the last week, BSE Sensex added 589.31 points (1 percent) to close at 57,696.46, while the Nifty50 rose 170.25 points (0.99 percent) to end at 17,196.7 levels.
The BSE Small-cap index jumped over 1 percent with Nxtdigital, HCL Infosystems, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Neogen Chemicals, AurionPro Solutions, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Mirza International and Ramco System rising 20-35 percent. However, Reliance Capital, Trident, Jaiprakash Associates, Aurum Proptech, Ganesh Housing Corporation and Sasta Sundar Ventures lost 10-22 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index added over 1 percent led by Vodafone Idea, Supreme Industries, GMR Infrastructure, Oil India, Aditya Birla Capital and Bajaj Holdings & Investment, while losers included Glenmark Pharma, Bank Of India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ashok Leyland and CRISIL.
The BSE Large-cap Index rose nearly 1 percent. NMDC, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Zinc added over 5 percent, while Adani Transmission and Cipla lost over 5 percent each.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value last week, followed by Infosys, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank lost the most in terms of market value.
The Nifty IT index outperformed other sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Media and Metal indices. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index fell 2.5 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 15,809.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 16,450.10 crore. And in the month of November 2021, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 39,901.92 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 30,560.27.
In the previous week, the Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar. It ended 30 paise lower at 75.17 on December 3 against its November 26 closing of 74.87.
