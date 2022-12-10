Market snaps 2-week gaining steak, PSU banks outperform

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market snapped the two-week gaining momentum and lost 1 percent in a volatile week ended December 9 amid policy rate hiked by the RBI, FII selling, the BJP's victory in Gujarat, falling crude oil prices, better US PMI data and the jobs data and anticipation of rate hike by Fed in the coming week.For the week, the BSE Sensex fell 686.83 points or 1.09 percent to close at 62,181.67 and the Nifty50 shed 112.75 points or 1.06 percent to end at 18,496.6 levels.The BSE Large-cap Index shed nearly 1 percent dragged by the LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Tata Motors. However, Bank of Baroda, Siemens, Godrej Consumer Products, Punjab National Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Interglobe Aviation added 4-10 percent.The BSE Small-cap index lost 1 percent dragged by Easy Trip Planners, Unichem Laboratories, Likhitha Infrastructure, Vakrangee, Rail Vikas Nigam, Accelya Kale Solutions, Ajmera Realty and Infra India, GE Power India, Faze Three, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Brightcom Group, Vimta Labs, Greenpanel Industries, CreditAccess Grameen and Intellect Design Arena. However, Optiemus Infracom, Punjab and Sind Bank, SEPC, Central Bank of India, RACL Geartech, TruCap Finance and Kamdhenu added 20-46 percent.BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.86 percent. Losers included Persistent Systems, MphasiS, L&T Technology Services, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oberoi Realty and Oracle Financial Services Software, while gainers were Bank Of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Industries, Cummins India, The Ramco Cementsand AU Small Finance Bank.Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market cap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro added most of their market cap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,305.97 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,712.08 crore.Among sectors, the Nifty Information Technologies index shed 6 percent, the Nifty Realty index fell 3.4 percent, while the Nifty Energy, Pharma, and Media indices were down 2 percent each. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index added 4.7 percent and the Nifty FMCG index rose 2.2 percent.Indian rupee ended lower in the week ended December 9. It fell 96 paise to close at 82.27 per dollar against its December 2 closing of 81.31.