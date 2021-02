After starting the week on a strong note, the market remained under pressure for the week ended February 19, with the Nifty and the Sensex breaking crucial levels on the back of weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex slipped 654.54 points or 1.2 percent to end at 50,889.76 and the Nifty50 shed 181.5 points or 1.2 percent to finish at 14,981.8 . The Sensex breached 51,000 levels and the Nifty50 also broke the 15,000-mark after hitting fresh high of 52516.76 and 15,431.75, respectively during the week.

BSE Smallcap index jumped over a percent supported by the Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, OnMobile Global, Bank of Maharashtra, HLE Glascoat and Adani Total Gas with a gain of 30-60 percent, while Arman Financial Services, Suzlon Energy, Polyplex Corporation, Solara Active Pharma and FIEM Industries losing 12-15 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent with Bank Of India, New India Assurance Company, Adani Transmission, IDFC First Bank, Cholamandalam Investment, Union Bank of India, Torrent Power, Aditya Birla Capital gaining 10-43 percent. Vodafone Idea, Amara Raja Batteries, Page Industries and Voltas ended lower.

The BSE largecap Index fell 1 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors - DVR, Godrej Consumer Products, Nestle India, Divis Laboratories and Cipla. However, General Insurance Corporation of India, Bank Of Baroda, GAIL India, Power Grid and HPCL added 9-43 percent.

On the Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by ONGC, Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC, while Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank lost some of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 10.7 percent and the Nifty Energy Index rose 5. However, pharma and auto indices fell 3 percent each.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4408.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,283.73 crore. So far in February, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 23,874.67 crore and DIIs have sold shares worth Rs 16,638.46 crore.