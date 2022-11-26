Market scales record levels riding on Fed minutes, sliding crude, weak dollar

Indian benchmark indices gained 1 percent and hit record levels in the week ended November 25 amid positive global markets led by outcome of Fed minutes stating slower rate hike going ahead, FII buying, F&O expiry, falling US dollar and crude oil prices, and ignoring concerns over rising Covid cases in China.

For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 630.16 points or 1 percent to end at 62,293.64, while the Nifty50 added 205.15 points or 1.12 percent to close at 18,512.80 levels. During the week, the BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty touched all-time high, while Nifty was marginally away from its life highs.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 2 percent with Bharat Heavy Electricals, PB Fintech, Power Finance Corporation, SJVN, Bank Of India, REC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Aditya Birla Capital and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rising 8-16 percent.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1.5 percent. Easy Trip Planners, Fino Payments Bank, UCO Bank, Dish TV India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Skipper, Cressanda Solution, Vascon Engineers, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Rossell India and India Tourism Development Corporation rose 21-36 percent. On the other hand, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Sintex Plastics Technology, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Nureca, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp and Faze Three shed 10-22 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 0.8 percent led by the Punjab National Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Interglobe Aviation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors - DVR and Indian Oil Corporation. However, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Adani Transmission, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) and Hindustan Zinc lost 8-15 percent.

Among BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and Bajaj Finserv lost most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,480.46 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,781.47 crore.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Media index rose 5.4 percent, Nifty PSU Bank index added 5 percent, Nifty Oil & Gas and Information Technology indices rose 2.5 percent, however, Nifty Realty index shed nearly 1 percent.