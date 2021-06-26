Market rises over 1% amid volatility; PSU banks outperform

Indian market ended in green, adding over 1 percent in the week ended June 25. D-Street witnessed high volatility in the week gone by amid F&O series expiry, RIL AGM, updates on the new variant of coronavirus and a pick up in vaccine drive. Here are the highlights from the week gone by:

Last week, BSE Sensex rose 580.59 points (1.10 percent) to close at 52,925.04, while the Nifty50 added 177.05 points (1.12 percent) to end at 15,860.4 levels. On June 22, Sensex touched a fresh record highs of 53,057.11.

BSE Midcap index rose 1.4 percent. Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Adani Green Energy were the top gainers adding 9-19 percent. While losers included Rajesh Exports, Jubilant Foodworks, New India Assurance Company, Supreme Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Adani Transmission, dropping 3-6 percent.

BSE Smallcap index gained 1.4 percent led by Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Khadim India, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venkys, Brightcom Group, Shree Renuka Sugars, Indian Overseas Bank and RattanIndia Power. However, Reliance Infrastructure, Centrum Capital, PNB Gilts, Vakrangee, TCNS Clothing and Varun Beverages fell 10-20 percent.

BSE Largecap Index added 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki India, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Steel, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bandhan Bank. Losers included Reliance Industries, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Godrej Consumer Products. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost the most in term of market value.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed other indices adding over 5 percent followed by Nifty Metal (up 3.4 percent) and Nifty IT (up 2.7 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty Energy and Media indices lost 1 percent each.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,685.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,729.17 crore last week. So far in June, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 3,162.86 and DIIs have bought equities worth Rs 2,436.20 crore.