MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market rises over 1% amid volatility; PSU banks outperform

On June 22, Sensex touched a fresh record highs of 53,057.11. Here are the highlights from the week gone by:

Rakesh Patil
June 26, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Market bounced back in the week ended June 18 amid volatility due to June F&O series expiry, RIL AGM, decline in new Covid cases, increased pace of vaccination and good monsoon. However, the new cases of delta plus virus added the worries of the investors. On the global front, US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal and improvement in US jobless data, also improve investor sentiments.
Indian market ended in green, adding over 1 percent in the week ended June 25. D-Street witnessed high volatility in the week gone by amid F&O series expiry, RIL AGM, updates on the new variant of coronavirus and a pick up in vaccine drive. Here are the highlights from the week gone by:
In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 580.59 points (1.10 percent) to close at 52,925.04, while the Nifty50 added 177.05 points (1.12 percent) to end at 15,860.4 levels. On June 22, the Sensex touched its fresh record highs of 53,057.11, however Nifty inched closer to its record level of 15,901.60.
Last week, BSE Sensex rose 580.59 points (1.10 percent) to close at 52,925.04, while the Nifty50 added 177.05 points (1.12 percent) to end at 15,860.4 levels. On June 22, Sensex touched a fresh record highs of 53,057.11.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.4 percent with Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Adani Green Energy adding 9-19 percent, while Rajesh Exports, Jubilant Foodworks, New India Assurance Company, Supreme Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Adani Transmission lost 3-6 percent.
BSE Midcap index rose 1.4 percent. Bharat Electronics, GMR Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Adani Green Energy were the top gainers adding 9-19 percent. While losers included Rajesh Exports, Jubilant Foodworks, New India Assurance Company, Supreme Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Adani Transmission, dropping 3-6 percent.
The BSE Small-cap index gained 1.4 percent led by Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Khadim India, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venkys, Brightcom Group, Shree Renuka Sugars, Indian Overseas Bank and RattanIndia Power. However, Reliance Infrastructure, Centrum Capital, PNB Gilts, Vakrangee, TCNS Clothing and Varun Beverages fell 10-20 percent.
BSE Smallcap index gained 1.4 percent led by Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Khadim India, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venkys, Brightcom Group, Shree Renuka Sugars, Indian Overseas Bank and RattanIndia Power. However, Reliance Infrastructure, Centrum Capital, PNB Gilts, Vakrangee, TCNS Clothing and Varun Beverages fell 10-20 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index added 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki India, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Steel, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bandhan Bank, while losers included Reliance Industries, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Godrej Consumer Products. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
BSE Largecap Index added 1 percent supported by the Maruti Suzuki India, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Steel, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bandhan Bank. Losers included Reliance Industries, SBI Cards & Payment Services and Godrej Consumer Products. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank in the past week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost the most in term of market value.
On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost the most in term of market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank outperform other indices with a gain of over 5 percent followed by Nifty Metal (up 3.4 percent) and Nifty IT (up 2.7 percent). On the other hand, Nifty Energy and Media indices lost 1 percent each.
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed other indices adding over 5 percent followed by Nifty Metal (up 3.4 percent) and Nifty IT (up 2.7 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty Energy and Media indices lost 1 percent each.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,685.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 4,729.17 crore. However, in the month of June till now FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,162.86 and DIIs also bought equities worth Rs 2,436.20 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,685.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,729.17 crore last week. So far in June, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 3,162.86 and DIIs have bought equities worth Rs 2,436.20 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended lower versus the US dollar. It ended lower by 32 paise at 74.18 on June 25 against its June 18 closing of 73.86.
Last week, the Indian rupee fell against the US dollar. It ended lower by 32 paise at 74.18 on June 25 against its June 18 closing of 73.86.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Jun 26, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.