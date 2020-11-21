Market rises further on successful vaccine trials, rupee gains

This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,018.67 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 12,342.61 crore. Rakesh Patil Market remain consolidated in the range in the truncated week ended November 20. However, it reported third straight weekly gains on successful vaccine trials but rising COVID cases across the globe capped the upside. This week, BSE Sensex rose 244.27 points or 0.55 percent to close at 43,882.25 and while the Nifty50 added 78.8 points or 0.6 percent to end at 12,859.05 levels. BSE Mid-cap Index jumped nearly 3 percent with Supreme Industries, ABB India, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Holdings, Vodafone Idea and MRF added more than 10 percent each. However, losers included Torrent Pharma, Bayer CropScience and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. BSE Small-cap index added 2.6 percent supported by the Inox Wind, Adani Gas, Thomas Cook (India), Wockhardt, AXISCADES Engineering, and J&K Bank, while Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Alok Industries and PNB Gilts added 11-42 percent. The BSE Large-cap Index rose 0.58 percent led by Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors - DVR, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra with a gain of over 13 percent, while BPCL, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Piramal Enterprises slipped between 4-7 percent. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the BSE Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank, while Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto Index outperformed other indices with a gain of more than 4 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (up 3.6%) and Nifty Realty (up 3%), while Nifty Pharma shed 2 percent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,018.67 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 12,342.61 crore. However, in the month of November till now FIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,251.02 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 32,643.68 crore. On Weekly basis, the Indian gained 46 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 74.14 per dollar on November 20, against its November 13 closing of 74.60 per dollar. First Published on Nov 21, 2020 09:28 am